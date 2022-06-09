Classic Ford Tri-Motor makes pit stop in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Aviation enthusiasts can get a glimpse of the past this weekend at the Chicago-Rockford International airport.

Rockford’s Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 22 brings in the 1928 Ford Tri-Motor to RFD. The plane was known as the first luxury airliner, marking the beginning of commercial flight.

“It’s a very excellent opportunity for the community to come out and see these planes,” said Jeff Bonaguro, Rockford EAA Chapter 22 President. “You don’t see them. It brings back a lot of history.”

The Tri-Motor is in town today through Saturday. If you want to go for a ride, you can at a cost as part of a fundraiser. Walk-up price for adult tickets are $85, $55 for those 17 and younger. You can also purchase tickets online in advance here.

“They get a piece of history as it flies around the City of Rockford,” said Bonaguro. “One good thing, everybody’s got a window and an aisle seat.”

Flights are available from 9:00 - 5:00 p.m.

