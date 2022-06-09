4th of July Civic Committee releases holiday event information

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Get ready for a day of food, music and parades, Rockford’s 4th of July Civic Council announce the schedule for their downtown celebration. It can be found below:

7am Lifescape 4th of July Classic Run/Walk in Downtown Rockford

8:30am Patriotic Prayer Breakfast Coffee and Pastries Handed Out

9am Patriotic Prayer Breakfast at Beattie Park Begins

3:30pm Free Music Entertainment at Joe Marino Statue begins from Gramps with Amps

4pm Davis Park Box Office Opens, Cash or Credit Accepted. $5 Admission/Donation, Children 5 and under are Free. $4 Admission/Donation for Veterans Davis Park will have Live Entertainment for All and a FREE Children’s area featuring Wonder Woman, Captain America, Face Painters, Glitter Tattoo Artists and Kids Yard Games. Olivo Taco, Pizza Fresca, DNA Concession and Rapped with Smoke BBQ will be in the park. Hayes Distribution (Miller Light, PBR, Coors Light, Truly Twisted Tea and more) along with Pepsi Products are also available in the park.

4:30pm Dominick Bennett will be the Parade MC at the Parade Grandstand on Wyman & State Streets

4:40pm Motorcycle Parade Begins

4:50pm Screw City Jeeps, Jeep Parade Begins 5:00pm Main Patriotic Parade Begins

5:30pm Children’s Entertainment inside Davis Park begins

6pm Entertainment inside Davis Park begins from Dirty Pop 6pm Free Music Entertainment at Ingersoll Centennial Park begins from Old Soul Radio

6:00pm Free Music Entertainment at the Parade Grandstand begins from Bootleg Soul

9:15pm Davis Park Box Office/Front Entrance CLOSES

9:30pm Fireworks light up the sky!

10:00pm Event Ends

The parade route will form on 7th street and 6th, 5th Avenues. It will then proceed North on 7th Street to State Street, turning west on State Street. It will then cross the bridge and continue down State Street, finally disbanding on Church Street.

There will hundreds of motorcycles moving through the parade route around 4:40pm. With the main Parade featuring over 50 units representing a the entire Stateline community. The parade is sponsored by Hard Rock Casino, Rockford.

