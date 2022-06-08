Wrestlers from across the country arrive for 16U National Dual Championships

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Wrestlers made it onto the mat for the first day of competition of the 16U national Dual Championships in Loves Park.

Wrestlers will compete in Greco-Roman wrestling on Wednesday and Thursday and then freestyle wrestling on Friday and Saturday.

“This is an awesome facility, the people from USA Wrestling, they say that this is a great layout, I mean we got tons of space, we got 16 mats down, we could probably do 24 but being the first national event in Rockford and for USA Wrestling you know we’re proud to have it, it’s something that I’ve personally had on my bucket list and now I can check that off here being a Rockfordian myself, born and raised, educated in Rockford, it’s important to me to bring the revenue to the community,” East Head Coach and event organizer Gene Lee said.

