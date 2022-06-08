Advertisement

Wrestlers from across the country arrive for 16U National Dual Championships

After cancellations in 2020 and 2021, Sportscore Two will host the 2022 and 2023 competitions
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Wrestlers made it onto the mat for the first day of competition of the 16U national Dual Championships in Loves Park.

Wrestlers will compete in Greco-Roman wrestling on Wednesday and Thursday and then freestyle wrestling on Friday and Saturday.

“This is an awesome facility, the people from USA Wrestling, they say that this is a great layout, I mean we got tons of space, we got 16 mats down, we could probably do 24 but being the first national event in Rockford and for USA Wrestling you know we’re proud to have it, it’s something that I’ve personally had on my bucket list and now I can check that off here being a Rockfordian myself, born and raised, educated in Rockford, it’s important to me to bring the revenue to the community,” East Head Coach and event organizer Gene Lee said.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latif Adeboyejo, 21, of Chicago was a graduate of Mooseheart in Kane County, Ill.
DeKalb police: Missing NIU student found shot in his vehicle
24-year-old man identified in Byron Quarry death
Woman considers moving business and turning her current location into community outreach center
Shooting prompts location concerns for Rockford business owner
There will be three independent appraisals of the course. The legislation requires the park...
Elliot Golf Course sale could lead to park improvements across the city
Jason Nicholson, 37, of Rockford was sentenced Monday to 26 years in an Illinois Correctional...
Man gets 26 years for sex crimes against children

Latest News

RVC softball’s Hannah Hockerman wins NJCAA D3 Pitcher of the Year award
RVC softball’s Hannah Hockerman wins NJCAA D3 Pitcher of the Year award
Auburn’s Chaney, Anderson head to Dubuque after signing commitments to Clarke, Loras
Auburn’s Chaney, Anderson head to Dubuque after signing commitments to Clarke, Loras
Illinois Athletics visits Rockford on Summer tailgate tour
Illinois Athletics visits Rockford on Summer tailgate tour
Forreston softball’s run comes to an end after 4-0 loss in State Semifinal
Forreston softball’s run comes to an end after 4-0 loss in State Semifinal