Winnebago County leaders ask for community input on future of River Bluff Nursing Home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County leaders hoping to save River Bluff Nursing Home lay out their plans to the community, which will vote on a property tax advisory referendum in just three weeks. That property tax increase could give River Bluff Nursing Home the funds needed to stay open.

An extra $25 dollars a year, that’s what it would cost a Winnebago County taxpayer with a $150,000 home. But, it would provide River Bluff with funds needed to stay open. County leaders Wednesday held a webinar to outline their case for a property tax increase.

“There’s two sides to this debate, one is the human side and the other side is the fiscal side,” said Jean Crosby, Winnebago County board member.

On June 28, a question will be put before Winnebago County voters. The advisory referendum asks if property owners would support a tax increase that could produce enough money to keep the River Bluff Nursing Home open.

“We wanna hear what the community has to say so we can take the lead from our citizens and not sit in judgement over anything else,” Crosby said.

“It is going to generate two to two and a half million dollars a year for River Bluff so that’s the critical piece right, get that to square one, if that doesn’t happen then we have to obviously take dramatic decisions,” said Jaime Salgado, Winnebago County board member.

Some of those dramatic decisions include possibly closing or selling the facility. Over the past several years, the county spent more than nine million dollars to sustain the nursing home.

“To close River Bluff would save the County millions and millions of dollars and we wouldn’t have to take from Peter to pay Paul which is what we’re doing today. As a savings of that we could beef up our public safety, we could beef up our capitol improvements,” Crosby said.

But, county leaders stress, nothing is final and they remain optimistic in saving the more than 150-year-old facility.

“It’s a bread and butter issue and for somebody from the public to pay full boat at River Bluff comes out to be about $75,000 a year. So at $75,000 a year, not many people can afford to pay that so it does provide a critical component to our community,” Crosby said.

River Bluff isn’t the only county-owned nursing home in the area that’s struggling. Stephenson County faces the same dilemma with its Walnut Acres facility. Salgado says leaders are looking into trends or themes on why this is happening in Illinois.

Currently, River Bluff has 140 residents, about 50 percent of its total capacity. Board members say the facility must reach 75 percent capacity to generate revenue.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.