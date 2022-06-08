Advertisement

Warrants served in Beloit result in two arrests

(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Two men faces multiple felony charges after search warrants were executed at their homes.

Just after 5:30 a.m. Rock and Walworth County SWAT teams along with Town of Beloit police searched a residence in the 1900 block of S. Royce Ave.

A residence in the 1900 block of Fayette Ave. was searched at the same time by City

From Left: Neal L. Prater, 62, faces four charges and Joshua J. Vega-Kelley, 42, faces 11...
From Left: Neal L. Prater, 62, faces four charges and Joshua J. Vega-Kelley, 42, faces 11 charges after Wednesday's arrests.(WIFR)

of Beloit police tactical unit.

As a result, Neal L. Prater, 62, and Joshua J, Vega-Kelley, 42 were each arrested on multiple charges. Both men are accused of maintaining premises of drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia. Prater faces keeping place prostitution charges and Vega-Kelley faces five counts of felony bail jumping and one count of child neglect.

Both Prater and Vega-Kelley were booked into the Rock County jail.

