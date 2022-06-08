Advertisement

Rockford University president to step down in December

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After nine years, president of Rockford University Dr. Eric Fulcomer is stepping down from his position at the end of this year.

Fulcomer has accepted a position as the president of the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities (WAICU) in Madison.

He will remain at the university through mid-December 2022 to provide the Board of Trustees time to ensure a smooth transition. During the next six months, Fulcomer will continue in his role and assist the Board of Trustees in preparing for and transitioning to his successor.

A full search is slated to begin this summer.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the Rockford University students, faculty, staff, alumni, donors, and community,” shared Fulcomer. “While I look forward to this new chapter, I will miss the people and organizations with whom I have had the pleasure to work and will continue to count as friends and colleagues.”

Fulcomer helped Rockford University in many ways to enhance its community presence and partnerships, enrollment and challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Board of Trustees at Rockford University commemorates Fulcomer for his dedication to the university, its students and leadership team. His achievements will be his legacy for years to come.

“A true measure of leadership is the success of an organization once you are no longer in that role,” said Joel Moore, president of Rockford University Board of Trustees. “Eric’s contributions have strengthened internal and external relationships and provided a stable and successful foundation upon which the university will continue to grow. He will be missed, and we wish him continued success in his next endeavor.”

