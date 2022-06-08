Advertisement

Rare first edition of Harry Potter for sale

Christie's in London is selling a first edition of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone."
Christie's in London is selling a first edition of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone."(Christie's)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Harry Potter fans do not need a magic wand to own a piece of the fictional wizard’s history, but they may need deep pockets.

Christie’s in London is selling a first edition of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.”

It is a part of the auction house’s “Art of Literature: Lean and Selling Exhibition.”

The edition is one of 500 copies of the book initially printed in 1997.

Author J.K. Rowling signed the book, and it even includes errors that were fixed in later printings. For example, the word “philosopher’s” is misspelled on the book’s back cover. There’s another error involving “wand” found inside of the book.

Christie’s says it is receiving offers starting at around $250,000 for the edition.

The private sale and auction is slated to run through July 15.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latif Adeboyejo, 21, of Chicago was a graduate of Mooseheart in Kane County, Ill.
DeKalb police: Missing NIU student found shot in his vehicle
24-year-old man identified in Byron Quarry death
Woman considers moving business and turning her current location into community outreach center
Shooting prompts location concerns for Rockford business owner
There will be three independent appraisals of the course. The legislation requires the park...
Elliot Golf Course sale could lead to park improvements across the city
Jason Nicholson, 37, of Rockford was sentenced Monday to 26 years in an Illinois Correctional...
Man gets 26 years for sex crimes against children

Latest News

Tesfaye Ailbe holds a photo of his 18-year-old daughter Hannah Wadiso, who was critically...
‘God is good’: Dad told by police his daughter died in car crash later learns she’s alive
FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, of California, speaks during a news conference on May...
House poised to pass gun bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks
A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
More bodies found in Mariupol as global food crisis looms
FILE - Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing on Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich.
Simone Biles, others seek $1B-plus from FBI over Nassar