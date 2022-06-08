Madison police searching for this suspected grill thief

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is asking for help tracking down the individual who was caught on camera swiping a grill from a local business nearly a month ago.

The pictures released by MPD show a man wearing a dark tank top, a stocking cap, and a mask wheeling the covered grill away from a patio area behind the business.

According to its report, the theft happened around 7:15 p.m., on Tuesday, May 10, in the 8400 block of Excelsior Drive, on the city’s west side. The report also noted that grill was a Weber Genesis.

The Madison Police Dept. is searching for the man who stole a grill from a business on the city's west side on May 10, 2022.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the stolen grill is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com where tips can be made anonymously.

