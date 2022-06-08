Skip to content
Weather
Coronavirus
Livestream
See It Send It
Advertise with Us
Search
Homepage
News
8-1-Thrivin'
State
Regional
National
International
Traffic
Politics
Education
Health
Environment
Entertainment
Election Results
Livestream
WIFR Jobs and Internships
Crime Stoppers
Weather
Max Storm Tracker
Map Room
Weather Cams
Closings
Sports
Scoreboard
Contests
23 News This Morning
Birthday and Anniversary Submissions
Tooth Talk with Dr. T
WIFR's Favorite Gifts
The 23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person
Dollar Doublers
About/Contact
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Rescan
News Tips
WIFR Newsletter
Programming Schedule
See It Send It
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Antenna TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Advertisement
June 8 birthdays
By
MC
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT
|
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - June 8 birthdays
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.
Most Read
DeKalb police: Missing NIU student found shot in his vehicle
24-year-old man identified in Byron Quarry death
Shooting prompts location concerns for Rockford business owner
Elliot Golf Course sale could lead to park improvements across the city
Man gets 26 years for sex crimes against children
Latest News
Ethan's Wednesday Forecast -- 6/8/2022
Illinois Statehouse and Senate Candidates speak with voters in the region
Two Rockford restaurants to close on Sundays
5PM Rockton Police Chief PKG