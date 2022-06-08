Advertisement

June 8 birthdays

By MC
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - June 8 birthdays

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latif Adeboyejo, 21, of Chicago was a graduate of Mooseheart in Kane County, Ill.
DeKalb police: Missing NIU student found shot in his vehicle
24-year-old man identified in Byron Quarry death
Woman considers moving business and turning her current location into community outreach center
Shooting prompts location concerns for Rockford business owner
There will be three independent appraisals of the course. The legislation requires the park...
Elliot Golf Course sale could lead to park improvements across the city
Jason Nicholson, 37, of Rockford was sentenced Monday to 26 years in an Illinois Correctional...
Man gets 26 years for sex crimes against children

Latest News

Rainy Wednesday in store
Ethan's Wednesday Forecast -- 6/8/2022
Community member casts their vote
Illinois Statehouse and Senate Candidates speak with voters in the region
Lucha Cantina and Mexico Clasico say the pandemic is the push behind their decisions to close...
Two Rockford restaurants to close on Sundays
5PM Rockton Police Chief PKG
5PM Rockton Police Chief PKG