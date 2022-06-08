Illinois Statehouse and Senate Candidates speak with voters in the region

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - In just three weeks, community members will be headed to the polls for the Illinois Primary. That’s why the Rockford League of Women Voters hoped to give state-liners an opportunity to educate themselves about what their vote means.

“If we don’t get out there and get educated about whats going on and what’s important to us, then it’s not going to change,” said League of Women Voters Rockford Co-president Sue Theden.

“It’s important that we are here tonight in front of you guys...” said Illinois 35th District Senate Candidate Eli Nicolosi. “I’ve encouraged every republican to get out to the league of women voters.”

Six candidates representing both parties, running for the Illinois Statehouse and Senate went face to face with constituents, and spoke with community members about their policies they believe could make a difference in the state.

“I’m going to do what I can to change what I can,” said Illinois District 67th State Representative Candidate Glen Oland. “And I’m going to try to embarrass some of these people who are doing the wrong things in the house.”

“The reason I’m running is that I’ve been a community activist since high school advocating for all kinds of causes,” said Illinois District 69th State Representative Candidate Peter Janko. “And when you’re an activist you quickly learn a lot of times, politicians don’t listen to us.”

Many candidates say their reason to run is not just about bringing statewide changes, but to make a significant impact to the Rockford region.

“I’ve gone through periods of downswings with 205,” said Illinois 68th District State Representative Dave Vella. “I’ve gone through the loss of manufacturing, but I believe manufacturing is on it’s way back.”

Leaders say whether it be local or presidential, elections are the most important time for people to do their part, and vote for what they believe in.

“If you don’t really get out to vote, then you’re letting down your community,” said NAACP Rockford Branch President Rhonda Greer-Robinson. “You’re letting down your nation.”

Greer adds for those who want their voice heard, the first step is making sure you are registered to vote before the primaries come around.

The League of Women Voters will host another meet and greet with the Congressional 16th and 17th District Candidates, this Thursday.

