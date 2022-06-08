Advertisement

Illinois Statehouse and Senate Candidates speak with voters in the region

The Women’s Voting League held a meet and greet with candidates in Loves Park.
Community member casts their vote
Community member casts their vote(File)
By Stephanie Quirk
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - In just three weeks, community members will be headed to the polls for the Illinois Primary. That’s why the Rockford League of Women Voters hoped to give state-liners an opportunity to educate themselves about what their vote means.

“If we don’t get out there and get educated about whats going on and what’s important to us, then it’s not going to change,” said League of Women Voters Rockford Co-president Sue Theden.

“It’s important that we are here tonight in front of you guys...” said Illinois 35th District Senate Candidate Eli Nicolosi. “I’ve encouraged every republican to get out to the league of women voters.”

Six candidates representing both parties, running for the Illinois Statehouse and Senate went face to face with constituents, and spoke with community members about their policies they believe could make a difference in the state.

“I’m going to do what I can to change what I can,” said Illinois District 67th State Representative Candidate Glen Oland. “And I’m going to try to embarrass some of these people who are doing the wrong things in the house.”

“The reason I’m running is that I’ve been a community activist since high school advocating for all kinds of causes,” said Illinois District 69th State Representative Candidate Peter Janko. “And when you’re an activist you quickly learn a lot of times, politicians don’t listen to us.”

Many candidates say their reason to run is not just about bringing statewide changes, but to make a significant impact to the Rockford region.

“I’ve gone through periods of downswings with 205,” said Illinois 68th District State Representative Dave Vella. “I’ve gone through the loss of manufacturing, but I believe manufacturing is on it’s way back.”

Leaders say whether it be local or presidential, elections are the most important time for people to do their part, and vote for what they believe in.

“If you don’t really get out to vote, then you’re letting down your community,” said NAACP Rockford Branch President Rhonda Greer-Robinson. “You’re letting down your nation.”

Greer adds for those who want their voice heard, the first step is making sure you are registered to vote before the primaries come around.

The League of Women Voters will host another meet and greet with the Congressional 16th and 17th District Candidates, this Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old man identified in Byron Quarry death
Whitman Street in Rockford, Ill.
Vehicle hit after ATV, dirt bike drivers open fire on Whitman Street Bridge
Woman considers moving business and turning her current location into community outreach center
Shooting prompts location concerns for Rockford business owner
Community members in Ashton gather to honor the life of fifteen year old Calvin Messer
Community mourns the loss of teen killed in UTV accident
There will be three independent appraisals of the course. The legislation requires the park...
Elliot Golf Course sale could lead to park improvements across the city

Latest News

Lucha Cantina and Mexico Clasico say the pandemic is the push behind their decisions to close...
Two Rockford restaurants to close on Sundays
5PM Rockton Police Chief PKG
5PM Rockton Police Chief PKG
Everyone is challenged to sign up and read 500 minutes a month during the summer.
Rockford Public Library kicks off summer reading challenge
FILE: Smartphone users
New app could earn rewards for Rockford drivers