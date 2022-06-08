Advertisement

Illinois Athletics visits Rockford on Summer tailgate tour

Athletic Director Josh Whitman was in along with Illinois MBB assistants Geoff Alexander and Chester Frazier
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The University of Illinois paid a visit to the Stateline Tuesday as the athletics department had a stop in Rockford for the athletic department’s tailgate tour across Illinois.

Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman sees the Summer tour as a way to celebrate with Illinois fans and learn from them.

“I think it’s really important to kind of reach out and see us in person, a lot of times we’re just figures on television and on social media and so for them to have the opportunity to interact with us and for us to hear from them and see how excited they are about our program and for me to get feedback about things they like, things they don’t like,” Whitman said, “whether it’s how they attend our games, the experience they get in our venues, but it’s just a great chance for everybody, the in-person connection obviously we lost for the last couple of years and so the opportunity to reestablish and to meet people live and in living color is meaningful for everybody.”

Whitman was joined by Illinois Men’s Basketball Assistant Coaches Chester Frazier and Geoff Alexander.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old man identified in Byron Quarry death
Whitman Street in Rockford, Ill.
Vehicle hit after ATV, dirt bike drivers open fire on Whitman Street Bridge
Latif Adeboyejo, 21, of Chicago was a graduate of Mooseheart in Kane County, Ill.
DeKalb police: Missing NIU student found shot in his vehicle
Woman considers moving business and turning her current location into community outreach center
Shooting prompts location concerns for Rockford business owner
Community members in Ashton gather to honor the life of fifteen year old Calvin Messer
Community mourns the loss of teen killed in UTV accident

Latest News

Auburn’s Chaney, Anderson head to Dubuque after signing commitments to Clarke, Loras
Auburn’s Chaney, Anderson head to Dubuque after signing commitments to Clarke, Loras
Forreston softball’s run comes to an end after 4-0 loss in State Semifinal
Forreston softball’s run comes to an end after 4-0 loss in State Semifinal
Auburn introduces new football, girl’s basketball coach ahead of 2022-2023 seasons
Auburn introduces new football, girl’s basketball coaches ahead of 2022-2023 seasons
Belvidere North softball advances, Dixon baseball falls in respective Sycamore Sectionals
Belvidere North softball advances, Dixon baseball falls in respective Sycamore Sectionals