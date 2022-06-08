Illinois Athletics visits Rockford on Summer tailgate tour

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The University of Illinois paid a visit to the Stateline Tuesday as the athletics department had a stop in Rockford for the athletic department’s tailgate tour across Illinois.

Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman sees the Summer tour as a way to celebrate with Illinois fans and learn from them.

“I think it’s really important to kind of reach out and see us in person, a lot of times we’re just figures on television and on social media and so for them to have the opportunity to interact with us and for us to hear from them and see how excited they are about our program and for me to get feedback about things they like, things they don’t like,” Whitman said, “whether it’s how they attend our games, the experience they get in our venues, but it’s just a great chance for everybody, the in-person connection obviously we lost for the last couple of years and so the opportunity to reestablish and to meet people live and in living color is meaningful for everybody.”

Whitman was joined by Illinois Men’s Basketball Assistant Coaches Chester Frazier and Geoff Alexander.

