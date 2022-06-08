Freeport child grooming suspect flagged by predator hunters

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Stephenson County deputies made an arrest last month of a man suspected of child sexual exploitation and unlawful grooming.

On April 26 the sheriff’s office was contacted by an organization called World Wide Predator Hunters that seeks out child predators online. They were given information on a possible child predator living in Freeport that this group had been communicating with on the Internet, which led to the arrest.

Charles G. Delong, of Freeport, is charged with traveling to meet a child, unlawful grooming and sexual exploitation of child.

During an investigation, a Sheriff’s Office deputy took over the communication and arranged a meeting with the suspect, who thought that he was meeting a 14 year old girl.

Delong, reportedly drove from his workplace north of town to Krape Park for the meeting on Wednesday, May 25.

He was then taken into custody without incident and lodged in the Stephenson County jail with a $150,000 bond.

