Advertisement

Freeport child grooming suspect flagged by predator hunters

Delong is currently lodged in the Stephenson County jail on $150,000 bond.
Delong is currently lodged in the Stephenson County jail on $150,000 bond.(Stephenson County Sheriff's Office)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Stephenson County deputies made an arrest last month of a man suspected of child sexual exploitation and unlawful grooming.

On April 26 the sheriff’s office was contacted by an organization called World Wide Predator Hunters that seeks out child predators online. They were given information on a possible child predator living in Freeport that this group had been communicating with on the Internet, which led to the arrest.

Charles G. Delong, of Freeport, is charged with traveling to meet a child, unlawful grooming and sexual exploitation of child.

During an investigation, a Sheriff’s Office deputy took over the communication and arranged a meeting with the suspect, who thought that he was meeting a 14 year old girl.

Delong, reportedly drove from his workplace north of town to Krape Park for the meeting on Wednesday, May 25.

He was then taken into custody without incident and lodged in the Stephenson County jail with a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Latif Adeboyejo, 21, of Chicago was a graduate of Mooseheart in Kane County, Ill.
DeKalb police: Missing NIU student found shot in his vehicle
24-year-old man identified in Byron Quarry death
Woman considers moving business and turning her current location into community outreach center
Shooting prompts location concerns for Rockford business owner
There will be three independent appraisals of the course. The legislation requires the park...
Elliot Golf Course sale could lead to park improvements across the city
Jason Nicholson, 37, of Rockford was sentenced Monday to 26 years in an Illinois Correctional...
Man gets 26 years for sex crimes against children

Latest News

Robey is currently in the Stephenson County jail on $25,000 bond.
18-year-old arrested in Freeport faces gun charges
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: How the Fed Rate Hike affects you