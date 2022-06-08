Advertisement

Free laundry program extended for RPS 205 students

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 5 Alarm Coin Laundry shared some good news for Rockford Public Schools students on their Facebook page.

Their free laundry program hosted during the school year has been extended through the summer months.

Students can bring their school i.d. from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays to either 5 Alarm location, 3110 S. Alpine Rd. and 3939 W. Riverside Blvd. to participate in the program sponsored by Molina Health Care and the Rockford Police Department.

