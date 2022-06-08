Flinn Middle School scores $5k gift for athletic program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sports at Flinn Middle School are starting off on the right foot for the 2023 season after a generous donation.

Dick’s Sporting Goods in Rockford presented the school athletic program with a check for $5,000 during an assembly Tuesday to help out with equipment costs.

Students and staff celebrated with a confetti cannon and a teachers vs. students volleyball game.

”Our sporting goods store loves partnering with the community,” said Mike Russell from Dick’s Sporting Goods in Rockford. “It just feels really great to know we’re gonna help benefit the athletic department here at Flinn.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.