Cloudy, cool, wet Wednesday with showers at times before late clearing skies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been drizzle and very light rain to start the day Wednesday for a few spots but the main event arrives later in the morning. It’ll continue through the afternoon with some of those periods containing a soaking rain. This continues the on and off active pattern we’ve seen this week.

So far, it’s been light drizzle and rain for a few spots. This is all in association with an area of low pressure that’s off to our west and is moving east. The Stateline is on the northern tier of precipitation with it and the heavier rain will move in later this morning. The main window for rain here will be 9-10 a.m. and ending 3-4 p.m. from west to east. Some of those periods will contain heavier rain but severe weather is not expected.

These showers are moving southeast and will move in this morning here. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Showers and isolated storms will move in later Wednesday morning and continue through the afternoon. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Have umbrellas handy and keep an eye out for some lightning and thunder, too that may be possible. Allow some extra time on the roads today if you’ll also be out. By the evening hours of Wednesday, the rain will be done with clearing skies following not far behind. We will likely see some sunshine before it sets tonight. The unfortunate part of today’s weather is that temperatures will struggle to make it out of the upper 60s for highs. A few spots may make a run at 70 degrees but it depends on when/if we see the sunshine before sunset.

We're hopeful a bit of sun will come out before sunset tonight. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

When all is said and done, most of the region will receive a health 0.5-0.75″ of rain with heavier rates falling in the downpours. Once this system gets out of here, Thursday looks fantastic and will be pretty similar to Tuesday’s weather. Expect high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s with mostly sunny skies during the day before clouds increase after sunset.

A good half an inch of rain or so is possible with Wednesdays rain. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Another pleasant day is ahead on Thursday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Rain chances also go up overnight and into the morning hours of Friday. Friday calls for scattered showers throughout the day and highs in the lower 70s. Then we’ll clear out towards the weekend only with stray shower chances both Saturday and Sunday. Both days call for high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Looking into next week, we’ll warm up in the temperature department big time. Upper 80s return by Monday and mid-90s return potentially by Tuesday with isolated shower or thunderstorm chances each day. The hotter temperatures look to potentially last into late next week and into Father’s Day weekend.

After a seasonable weekend, we'll warm up big time starting next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

