Beloit city manager takes new position near hometown

Lori Curtis Luther
Lori Curtis Luther(Kevin Harnack | City of Beloit)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Lori Curtis Luther is making a big move closer to extended family and friends.

The Beloit City Council accepted Luther’s resignation on Tuesday.

She will take on a similar position in Overland Park, Kan. where she served as assistant city manager from 2000 through 2005.

Luther’s move comes after seven years of service to the community, which she expressed in a heartfelt letter, saying “While we value and take great pride in being members of the Beloit community, our family has decided to return to my roots in Kansas to be closer to my parents and other family members.”

Her last day as city manager will be August 5.

“To the staff members who have worked hard to make our community stronger and better: thank you for never giving up,” said Luther.

