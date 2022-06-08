Auburn’s Chaney, Anderson head to Dubuque after signing commitments to Clarke, Loras

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Auburn’s Rob Chaney and J.P. Anderson are both headed to Dubuque in the fall as Chaney will play basketball at Clarke University while Anderson will compete at Loras College in volleyball.

Chaney heads to Clarke as the second straight NIC-10 MVP to do so, following in the footsteps of East’s Biggie Luster. Chaney also heads to Clarke after two ACL tears during his time in high school.

“it makes today real special, I got all my family out here so they know what I’ve been through they’ve been through with me so it makes it real special today,” Chaney said.

The MVP will study sports management and business at Clarke.

Meanwhile, less than two miles away, Auburn’s J.P. Anderson will continue his volleyball career while studying biology at Loras College. Anderson hopes his story will help him continue to grow the boy’s game in Rockford and Dubuque.

“I know there’s a lot of parts of the country that don’t have volleyball at all, especially where I’m going they don’t have boys volleyball at all at my level so it’s really important to me that I’m part of the community around here, growing volleyball in the community and that we can spread it however we can,” Anderson said.

