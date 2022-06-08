18-year-old arrested in Freeport faces gun charges

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - One man was taken into custody Tuesday after police were alerted about a person in possession of a firearm.

Malachi Robey, 18, of Freeport was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of West Cottonwood Street and North West Avenue. The caller told police that a black male subject with a firearm was nearby.

Robey is currently in the Stephenson County jail on $25,000 bond. (WIFR)

Officers located Robey, finding a firearm and cannabis in his possession during the investigation.

Robey is being held in the Stephenson County jail on $25,000 bond. He’s charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a FOID or concealed carry card, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon under 21 years old, possession of a firearm without a FOID card and unlawful possession of cannabis, 10-30 grams.

