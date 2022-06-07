Village of Rockton welcomes new police chief, Matt Hollinger.

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Improving safety and increasing resources, those are just a few goals for the man expected to be named Rockton’s Police Chief Tuesday night.

Summer brings new opportunities and exciting possibilities, especially for the Village of Rockton. Plus, Matt Hollinger, who is expected to be named the village’s police chief Tuesday night.

Hollinger says he’s eager to work with community leaders to keep Rockton safe for everyone.

“We’ve already implemented several new technologies that we brought, whether it’s body worn cameras, a new scheduling system, we’re also looking into stationary license plate readers in the community,” Hollinger said. We have to go right into staffing, we’re gonna replace some people in staffing, and promotions, that’s all just this month so I’m excited to see some of the new people step up and let the cream rise to the top and we’ll see who might be the next leader in Rockton some day.”

But, his love and excitement for law enforcement started at a young age.

“Basically in high school is where this all started, an interest through one of my friends fathers who was a police officer,” Hollinger said. “I did police explorers, I did an internship with the police department there in high school, couple of ride along where we had pursuits and I was hooked.”

Hollinger started with the department nearly 30 years ago. Village President John Peterson says he’s the right person for the job, at the right time.

“Very good comfort level, he has great familiarity with the department and the village so he was just a natural choice for us,” Peterson said.

With annual summer events quickly approaching, especially Old Settlers Days which is just days away. Peterson feels confident that Hollinger will do everything he can to make sure those celebrations go off without a hitch.

“The department knows what they’re doing, public works knows what they’re doing with the event so that comfort level is fantastic and competency levels there and just really excited to get here into summer now,” Peterson said.

“It’s gonna be fun stepping into this role and being part of a community with the Sheriff and police chief’s in this area,” Hollinger said.

Hollinger is currently the Deputy Police Chief. His background also includes loss prevention in the Freeport and Rockford area. As well as work with the Northern Illinois Auto Theft Task Force.

