Shooting prompts location concerns for Rockford business owner

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Janene Stephenson is no stranger to obstacles. She opened J’s Event Design Studio in downtown Rockford just three days after the pandemic started. But Stephenson says what happened near her business Monday afternoon was her breaking point.

“From what I hear, they were running away,” said Stephenson. “At the bus station, they had to get on the ground cause they hear, like, nine shots.”

Rockford police said a 31-year-old man was shot right outside the Winnebago County Justice Center, which is directly across from Stephenson’s studio.

“You know immediately when you hear shooting and it’s so close to your business you get frustrated,” said Stephenson. “Coming out here, I also wanted to make a change in the west side area, so this right here, it has me really upset, because I’ve tried so hard.”

Stephenson says none of her clients or friends were injured in the cross fire, but she believes the mere fact they were put at risk is too much.

“I’m not going to put my clients in jeopardy coming down here,” said Stephenson. “I will not be doing my business down here.”

That’s why Stephenson believes, it may be time to move her business elsewhere, and focus her location on State St., to becoming a community outreach center for young people across Rockford.

“Me and my son would like to focus more on the youth right now, because we are loosing so many youth to gun violence,” said Stephenson. “We need the kids to put the guns down.”

Stephenson says as a business owner, and a person who desires to make a change, this is the smartest decision she can make for Rockford, and herself.

“To all the young people out there, all the entrepreneurs, don’t give up, cause I’m not going to give up,” said Stephenson. “This has not made me give up.”

Police are still investigating the details of the shooting, but the man shot police say sustained non-life threatening injuries.

