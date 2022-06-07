Rockford Youth Symphony Orchestra announces auditions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Symphony Youth Orchestra (RSYO) will be conducting auditions for the 2022-2023 concert season on Saturday June 11th and on Monday July 11th.

Auditions will be held at the Rockford Symphony Orchestra office building at the Riverfront Museum Park at 711 N. Main Street at the second floor of the building.

Instruments that are accepted with the auditions are:

Flue/Piccolo

Oboe/English Horn

Clarinet/Bass Clarinet

Bassoon/Contrabassoon

French Horn

Trumpet

Trombone

Tuba

All Instruments regarding to Percussion

Harp

If you would like to sign up or have any more information, please sign up at this link

