Advertisement

Rockford Youth Symphony Orchestra announces auditions

Rockford Symphony Orchestra
Rockford Symphony Orchestra(WIFR Newsroom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Symphony Youth Orchestra (RSYO) will be conducting auditions for the 2022-2023 concert season on Saturday June 11th and on Monday July 11th.

Auditions will be held at the Rockford Symphony Orchestra office building at the Riverfront Museum Park at 711 N. Main Street at the second floor of the building.

Instruments that are accepted with the auditions are:

  • Flue/Piccolo
  • Oboe/English Horn
  • Clarinet/Bass Clarinet
  • Bassoon/Contrabassoon
  • French Horn
  • Trumpet
  • Trombone
  • Tuba
  • All Instruments regarding to Percussion
  • Harp

If you would like to sign up or have any more information, please sign up at this link

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community members in Ashton gather to honor the life of fifteen year old Calvin Messer
Community mourns the loss of teen killed in UTV accident
Whitman Street in Rockford, Ill.
Vehicle hit after ATV, dirt bike drivers open fire on Whitman Street Bridge
Shooting Investigation
One hurt in shooting outside Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center
Candlelight vigil
One teen killed, two injured in Ashton UTV accident
One dead, one injured at Rogers Quarry in Byron

Latest News

Woman considers moving business and turning her current location into community outreach center
Rockford business owner considers moving after shooting outside her store front
Rockford woman wants to turn business into community outreach center
Rockford woman wants to turn business into community outreach center
Companies support LGBTQ employees during Pride Month.
Companies, and a mother, are filled with pride during Pride Month
A transition for one South Beloit council member to the city’s mayor and another man will be...
South Beloit appoints new mayor, fire chief