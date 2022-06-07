A pleasant Tuesday ahead with potential soaking rains not far behind

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a few spots across the Stateline saw upwards of 2″ or more of rainfall on Monday, we’ll get a brief break on Tuesday with clearing skies and pleasant temperatures. But the unsettled weather won’t be too far behind as this week still calls for a few more rain chances starting as soon as Wednesday.

While Rockford officially received 0.58″ of rain from Monday, some areas received a lot more. Dixon officially received 1.63″ of rain and in DeKalb County, Sycamore received a whopping 2.66″ of rain. Some of those storms prompted Severe T-Storm Warnings to be issued Monday night. Luckily, we won’t have to worry about that on Tuesday.

Some places on Monday received healthy rains with Sycamore coming in with 2.66" from Monday's storms. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Sunshine will gradually return through Tuesday morning and will stick around through the rest of the day. Dew points will remain at comfortable levels and temperatures will be right around normal in the upper 70s. Be sure to enjoy it! It’ll be a good day to spend outside but have the sunscreen handy as the peak UV index reading for today will be in the “Very High” category between 8-10.

A pleasant day is ahead Tuesday with clearing skies and comfortable temperatures. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Tuesday night will remain quiet with lows in the upper 50s with clouds increasing once again. This will come ahead of our next weather maker which will bring soaking rain to the Stateline on Wednesday.

Our next area of low pressure will give us rain for a good chunk of Wednesday, mainly in the morning and early afternoon hours for what we’re thinking now. Once the sun comes up Wednesday, that’s when rain chances will also go up. The current outlook doesn’t call for severe weather, rather it just calls for general thunderstorms. Some lightning will be possible along with decent downpours in spots. This will be around for the Wednesday morning commute so plan ahead to perhaps allowing a bit of extra time and to have the rain gear/umbrellas with you.

It's possible there is a soaking rain for several hours Wednesday morning. Isolated non-severe thunderstorms are possible too. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The rain will begin to exit here in the early afternoon Wednesday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Isolated non-severe thunderstorms are possible but severe weather is not expected. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Rainfall potential calls for most spots to receive a healthy 0.75-1″ of rainfall Wednesday but it will depend on where the heaviest stripes of rain fall exactly. Forecast highs for Wednesday will be in the lower 70s with clouds and rain earlier on with potential clearing to take place in the afternoon. It’s possible the sun may make an appearance late.

Once Wednesday’s rain finishes, we’ll be quiet Wednesday night through the day on Thursday. Highs again in the mid-to-upper 70s are likely for Thursday under partly cloudy skies before rain looks more likely Friday. The good news though is that after Friday, temperatures will slowly get warmer each day with the 80s returning early next week and potentially some 90s.

It's possible we could see some sunshine Wednesday in the later afternoon. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

