Pleasant conditions Tuesday ahead of midweek storm system

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Monday was one of the more eventful weather days our area’s had in some time. It was a day that saw clouds and showers in the early going, sunshine’s emergence for the afternoon hours, followed by the development of another round of showers and t-storms, some severe, late in the afternoon into the early evening hours.

Quieter conditions have ensued across the Stateline Monday evening, which will pave the way for a downright fantastic day Tuesday.

Clouds will be somewhat slow to disperse overnight, but should do so at least in partial form. Come Tuesday morning, we’ll expect there to be some residual cloudiness, though sunshine will be noted in spots, especially west of Rockford.

From mid-morning on, sunshine’s to be prominently featured. Northerly or northeasterly winds will blow for most, if not all of the day, limiting temperatures somewhat. When all’s said and done, we’ll expect highs to reach the middle 70s, just a hair shy of the 79° considered to be normal on June 7.

Clouds will then regather Tuesday night ahead of our next weather maker, and a few showers aren’t to be ruled out very late in the night or early Wednesday morning, especially for those located north of the Wisconsin border.

As the morning progresses, expect rain chances to ramp up rather quickly. By the noon hour, most, if not all of us will have experienced or will be experiencing showers, and perhaps a few thunderstorms as well. As the afternoon progresses, showers and storms are to become more scattered, and mixed sunshine may very well emerge.

Thankfully, severe thunderstorms don’t appear to be much of a concern Wednesday, thanks the the extensive cloudiness that’s to be in place before the arrival of showers and storms limiting the amount of instability in place.

Temperatures Wednesday are to be slightly cooler, reaching around 73°. Very little movement in temperatures is expected through the weekend, with highs to fall between 74° and 77° through Sunday.

There remains, however, strong evidence suggesting strong warming’s to take place next week, with 80s due in by Monday, and 90s a legitimate possibility by Tuesday and beyond.

