New app could earn rewards for Rockford drivers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Move over, Google maps! Metropia just launched in the Rockford region, and it has some great incentives for users.

Region 1 Planning Council made the announcement Tuesday about the free multi-modal navigation app called “GoEzy.” You can find it in the Apple App store or Google Play store by searching “Metropia.” The app has a green and blue thumbnail that looks like a pin point in the shape of a letter “G.”

The launch supports a Smartphone Travel Incentive Study run through the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). As part of the study, drivers could see rewards for trying out GoEzy’s suggestions to improve their commute. The goal of the study is to develop a deeper understanding of traveler behavior and how incentives influence travel choices.

By making changes to your routine, like leaving a little earlier than normal for a trip, carpooling or biking to work, or utilizing a Rockford Mass Transit District (RMTD) route to a destination, commuters can earn rewards like gift cards from Visa, Amazon and Starbucks.

“Our region is blessed with low congestion on our arterial road systems,” says Michael Dunn Jr., Executive Director of R1, “However, travelers can make small changes to avoid pinch-points in traffic flow, or discover advantages in taking other methods of travel. This can both reduce the cost of transportation and reduce the stress of getting to your destination. The GoEzy app will actually find and suggest those changes for you, and for a limited time, Rockford regional drivers could be rewarded for trying them out.”

Within 1-2 weeks, the app will present users with personalized suggestions (and possibly rewards!) for upcoming trips.

