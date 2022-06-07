Advertisement

Mercyhealth paramedic program still open for registration

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Registration for the 2022 Mercyhealth paramedic certification program is open until June 30.

Mercyhealth’s program meets the requirements recommended by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

It is also approved by the Illinois Department of Public Health as a provider course and for all Emergency Medical Technician levels on an hour-for-hour continuing education units basis.

Paramedic students must be 18 years old, a high school graduate (GED accepted) and must hold a current Illinois EMT-B certification.

Benefits to this program include small class sizes, state-of-the-art, high-fidelity simulations and direct communication with physicians. The program runs from September 2022 through July 2023.

To register by June 30, click here.

