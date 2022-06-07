Advertisement

Man gets 26 years for sex crimes against children

The 37-year-old from Rockford was arrested in 2021.
Jason Nicholson, 37, of Rockford was sentenced Monday to 26 years in an Illinois Correctional...
Jason Nicholson, 37, of Rockford was sentenced Monday to 26 years in an Illinois Correctional Facility.(Winnebago County jail)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Jason A. Nicholson, 37, of Rockford was sentenced Monday to 26 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of predatory criminal sexual Assault and 3 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley announced the sentencing on Tuesday

Nicholson was arrested in June 2021 and pled guilty to various acts of sexual abuse to four different children over a period of a few years.

All charges require him to register for life as a sex offender.

The initial investigation was handled by the Rockford Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

