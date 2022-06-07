Advertisement

Lucha Cantina, Mexico Clasico will no longer be open on Sundays

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two Rockford restaurants make the decision to close on Sundays as a benefit to their employees.

Lucha Cantina and Mexico Clasico say the pandemic is the push behind their decisions to close on Sundays. Managers say they realized they could operate on their own terms and still be successful.

“We saw this as an opportunity in our schedule to find a day, let our staff have the day off, spend some time with their family and friends and do what everyone does on Sundays. relaxing vs coming to work,” said Lucha Cantina owner Josh Binning.

Lucha Cantina’s first trial run of “no work Sundays” was June 5.

Binning calls it a success.

“As a community we’ve learned over the past couple of years that it’s ok to take time to slow down and smell the roses a little bit, and we’ve had a lot of support in doing that,” he told 23 News.

It’s not just Lucha Cantina making this switch. Mexico Clasico plans to close Sundays for the summer. Waiter Kevin Mata says this is a nice change of pace from his last job.

“I used to work in California, hard labor, and you’d never see something like that,” he said.

Binning remains confident that happy employees mean happy patrons, and giving them one set day off a week means they’ll come back to the restaurant with smiles on their faces, ready to get to work.

