Designs wanted for Rockford police community services vehicle

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An opportunity to showcase local artists is available through an art contest for a police Community Services vehicle.

The Rockford Police Department will accept contest submissions through 5 p.m. Friday, June 24. Winners of the contest will have their art featured on a Rockford Police Department van that will travel to public events across Winnebago County.

Designs for the contest should contain the Rockford community and it’s police officers.

Designs can be submitted to Rockford Police District 3 via mail or through email. (Rockford Police Department)

The contest is open to anyone in the city and submissions must be made by an individual, not a company or business. All artist levels are welcomed and graphic design experience isn’t required to participate.

A panel of Rockford Police Department employees will judge the entries and announce winners by June 30.

Technical requirements for designs can be found here.

Entries may be mailed or dropped off at RPD District 3, 557 S. New Towne Drive, Attn: Michelle Marcomb or emailed to Michelle.Marcomb@rockfordil.gov.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.