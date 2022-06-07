Advertisement

DeKalb police: Missing NIU student found shot in his vehicle

Latif Adeboyejo, 21, of Chicago was a graduate of Mooseheart in Kane County, Ill.
Latif Adeboyejo, 21, of Chicago was a graduate of Mooseheart in Kane County, Ill.(DeKalb Police Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A Northern Illinois University student reported missing over the weekend was found dead Tuesday morning.

Latif Adeboyejo, 21 of Chicago was found at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday in his car, appearing to have suffered a single gunshot wound. The vehicle was parked in a lot near Russell and Greenbrier roads

Police say a firearm was recovered from the vehicle.

The DeKalb Police Department tweeted the update around 2 p.m. Tuesday:

His death is being investigated by DeKalb police and the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.

Adeboyejo was last seen on Sunday, June 5 in a black 2010 Ford Fusion with license plates CB60681. It has not been confirmed whether or not this was Adeboyejo’s car.

He was a graduate of Mooseheart in Kane County, Ill.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the DeKalb Police Department at 815-748-8400 or DeKalb County Crime Stoppers at 815-895-3272.

