Cool off this summer with Disney’s ‘Frozen, Jr.’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford University’s Maddox Theatre is opening up the gates for Disney’s “Frozen, Jr.” next weekend, presented by The Studio in Rockford.

Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, “Frozen, Jr.” showcases area actors ages 8 to 14 with memorable songs from the hit movie and five new songs written for the musical.

Cadence Vogrinc, who plays Elsa, has performed 12 shows with The Studio since 2016. She’s excited to play one of her favorite characters onstage.

“I’ve loved Elsa since I was a child, so the fact that I get to portray her onstage is unbelievably amazing.”

The show runs two weekends, Friday, June 17 through Sunday, June 19 and Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Rockford University’s Maddox Theatre, 5050 E. State St.

Advanced tickets are $13 for adults and $11 for students & seniors and can be purchased here online. Tickets are an additional $2 at the door.

“This show will really give our younger performers a chance to shine,” said Courtney Walsh, owner of The Studio. “We are passionate about the arts, and we love the fact that we get to create an environment where we can share our passion with future generations. It is all about creating an environment where kids can come and have a fun, positive experience while learning what they are capable of achieving.”

