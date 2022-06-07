Companies, and a mother, are filled with pride during Pride Month

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A mother of four says she never truly understood the LGBTQ community until her daughter shared her sexual identity at the dinner table.

Sesheda Whittier started using her position at Amazon, where she started two years ago, to educate herself and encourage others to use terminology shared by her co-workers.

“I was kind of naïve to everything that was going on, so I sought this as a place for knowledge. You know to learn about what it is that they exactly needed from me to be a supportive mom and ally,” said Whittier.

Leaders with the company say Amazon values belonging, inclusivity, and empowerment. Which is important for all companies to take extra steps to encourage diversity and inclusivity among it’s employees.

“It’s the stories of our associates, knowing that you can change their lives, make a difference. Give them the ability to really belong in a place, where it feels like family and community,” said Sonny Deguzman, the Senior Human Resources Assistant at Amazon.

“I have to say as a queer woman of color I feel so supported at Amazon, I love it here,” said Carolina Wallace, the Warehouse Safety Specialist at Amazon.

Amazon is not alone, according to “Glassdoor,” an employee review site, several companies are taking extra steps to help build a more inclusive work place. Real estate, information technology, legal, and construction industries lead the way. Analysts say with more people talking about sexual identity, employers can’t afford to disregard them.

Companies can support their LGBTQ+ employees with resource groups, affinity groups (live Glamazon), and Pride Month activities. Advocates say it is important to keep the conversation going year round.

