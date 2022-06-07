Advertisement

Biden to sign bills on health care for veterans

President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris to lay a wreath at The Tomb of...
President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris to lay a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Arlington, Va.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is scheduled to sign nine bipartisan bills Tuesday aimed at honoring and improving care for veterans.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough is expected to join the president in the East Room of the White House for the bill signing.

Among the efforts is an expansion of access and improvement of cancer screening and treatments for military veterans.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitman Street in Rockford, Ill.
Vehicle hit after ATV, dirt bike drivers open fire on Whitman Street Bridge
One dead, one injured at Rogers Quarry in Byron
Community members in Ashton gather to honor the life of fifteen year old Calvin Messer
Community mourns the loss of teen killed in UTV accident
Woman considers moving business and turning her current location into community outreach center
Shooting prompts location concerns for Rockford business owner
Shooting Investigation
One hurt in shooting outside Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center

Latest News

This March 17, 2020 photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows Douglas K....
Man accused of killing retired Wisconsin judge dies in hospital
Melania rests as she works clearing the rubble of a temple that was destroyed during attacks in...
Russia claims advances in Ukraine amid fierce fighting
LIVE: Biden signs bills for veterans care
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the PGA...
Tiger Woods says his leg not ready and he won’t play US Open