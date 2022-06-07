Advertisement

5 killed, 5 hurt when van collides with truck in Arkansas

State police say the crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. 65 when a van failed to yield and...
State police say the crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. 65 when a van failed to yield and collided with a truck on U.S. 65.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DERMOTT, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say five people were killed and five others injured after a large truck collided with a van belonging to school serving disabled adults in southeast Arkansas.

State police say the crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. 65 when a van failed to yield and collided with a truck on U.S. 65.

Police say the five people killed in the crash ranged in age from 19 to 73.

The drivers of both vehicles were injured, along with three other passengers in the van.

Police say the van belonged to C.B. King Memorial School, a nonprofit that provides services to people with development delays or disabilities.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitman Street in Rockford, Ill.
Vehicle hit after ATV, dirt bike drivers open fire on Whitman Street Bridge
One dead, one injured at Rogers Quarry in Byron
Community members in Ashton gather to honor the life of fifteen year old Calvin Messer
Community mourns the loss of teen killed in UTV accident
Shooting Investigation
One hurt in shooting outside Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center
There will be three independent appraisals of the course. The legislation requires the park...
Elliot Golf Course sale could lead to park improvements across the city

Latest News

Shea’s Performing Arts Center says Dave Chappelle performed stand-up comedy there on Sunday.
Dave Chappelle donates show’s proceeds to mass shooting victims in Buffalo
Democratic candidate John Fetterman is vying for the Senate seat against GOP pick Dr. Mehmet Oz.
Senate candidate Fetterman to stay off campaign trail for now after stroke
Some Hondas are being recalled after Honda owners complained that a fuel-saving system...
US investigating complaints that Honda engines won’t restart
Paramedic MGN
Mercyhealth paramedic program still open for registration
A view of the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo Nigeria, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Lawmakers in...
Infants among 22 worshippers killed in Nigeria church attack