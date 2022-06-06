Vehicle hit after ATV, dirt bike drivers open fire on Whitman Street Bridge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A truck was reportedly struck by a bullet fired while driving on Whitman Street Bridge.

Police responded to the shots fired call around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of N. Main and John Streets.

Officers met with the man driving the vehicle who drove through what seemed to be a barrage of bullets. The man told police that while he was driving across the Whitman Street Bridge, individuals on an ATV and a dirt bike were driving erratically around his truck.

The off-road vehicles followed the man while shooting at his vehicle, then took off. They were last seen near South Avenue and Olsen Street.

There were no reported injuries to the driver of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).

To submit an anonymous tip, text the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411 or get the Rockford PD App in the App Store or Google Play Store. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

