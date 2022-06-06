Advertisement

Unsettled weather at times this week with multiple rain chances

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The weather on this Monday morning is the most “Monday-feeling” weather we could possibly have with gray skies, fog and some rain to go along with it. This kicks off an unsettled pattern that will continue for the majority of this work week.

The first line of showers moved through this morning but more scattered activity will move in later this morning and continue on and off through the day. Severe weather isn’t at play today but there will be some cells that will give off locally heavy rain. There will be some dry times in-between but keep an eye on the radar and the skies for any rain for today. After we get through this morning, there will be another window for this evening for rain with a slightly heavier potential just south of Rockford.

Highs this Monday will be in the 70s under overcast skies. After today’s rain chance, Tuesday won’t be too bad with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and highs around normal in the mid-to-upper 70s. The daytime should remain dry for Tuesday with rain arriving overnight and continuing into Wednesday.

This system will bring some showers and isolated thunderstorms with it, especially for the first half of Wednesday. This may impact your commute on Friday but again, severe weather with this isn’t expected at this time.

Thursday will be a “copy-and-paste” day from Tuesday with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s before our next chance of rain arrives on Friday.

