Unsettled weather at times this week with multiple rain chances

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The weather on this Monday morning is the most “Monday-feeling” weather we could possibly have with gray skies, fog and some rain to go along with it. This kicks off an unsettled pattern that will continue for the majority of this work week.

The first line of showers moved through this morning but more scattered activity will move in later this morning and continue on and off through the day. Severe weather isn’t at play today but there will be some cells that will give off locally heavy rain. There will be some dry times in-between but keep an eye on the radar and the skies for any rain for today. After we get through this morning, there will be another window for this evening for rain with a slightly heavier potential just south of Rockford.

The widespread AM activity moved east but we'll have scattered showers through the rest of the morning and afternoon. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

On-and-off showers through a majority of Monday with another chance Monday night. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Highs this Monday will be in the 70s under overcast skies. After today’s rain chance, Tuesday won’t be too bad with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and highs around normal in the mid-to-upper 70s. The daytime should remain dry for Tuesday with rain arriving overnight and continuing into Wednesday.

Tuesday looks good with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and the day being dry. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Next rain chances after Monday will come Wednesday with current thinking that it will be a morning rain. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

After Monday's rain chances, we'll have another chance on Wednesday then again Friday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This system will bring some showers and isolated thunderstorms with it, especially for the first half of Wednesday. This may impact your commute on Friday but again, severe weather with this isn’t expected at this time.

Thursday will be a “copy-and-paste” day from Tuesday with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s before our next chance of rain arrives on Friday.

