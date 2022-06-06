South Beloit appoints new mayor, fire chief

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - Familiar faces in new places as a new wave of leadership hits the Stateline as the city of South Beloit appoints a new mayor and fire chief.

A transition for one South Beloit council member to the city’s mayor and another man will be splitting time between fire stations in two different states to lead the South Beloit Fire Department. The positions will be different, but their attitude to improve the city doesn’t change.

Former Accounts and Finance Commissioner Thomas Fitzgerald is the new South Beloit mayor. Fitzgerald says he’s worked with retired mayor Ted Rehl for seven years and is a South Beloit native, so this change of power is nothing too daunting.

“We’re all one vote. So I’ll just be the leader of the council, but I don’t believe there’s any to me it’s the same,” says Mayor Fitzgerald.

Rehl retired as mayor to be with family, but not before making sure the rest of the city can adjust and move forward following his departure.

“I think it was just a matter of trying to give me a handful of months to get my feet wet before he did this. With me being here 10 months now I think he just kind of felt like the time is right,” says City Administrator Sonya Hoppes.

Fitzgerald isn’t the only new face in the city. Jason Griffin will work 10 hours a week as the South Beloit Fire Chief while also working 30 hours as the Beloit Deputy Fire Chief.

“if you look at the overall cost at what can happen with me overseeing that department and also being part of the city of Beloit departments, the city of Beloit could bring in resources to South Beloit that normally wouldn’t be there if a fire chief is just coming from the outside to that department,” says Griffin.

“We are leaning strongly on partnerships with our neighbors. We are not letting go of the fact that our eye is on the prize. Our plan is to improve our future,” says Hoppes.

Mayor Fitzgerald says one of the challenges he expects to face is working on city roads and moving up plans for the now vacant garden hotel.

Other resources from the Beloit Fire Department that will benefit the folks in South Beloit include additional training and stronger response times.

