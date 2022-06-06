Seasonable, but often unsettled week ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For as miserable as Saturday was weather-wise in the Stateline, Sunday was a welcome change of pace. Sunshine took over quickly during the daytime hours, allowing temperatures to soar into the lower and middle 80s by the afternoon.

Clouds have since returned to the area, and rain’s not far behind. An area of low pressure is marching through Iowa, and should bring rain our way around or shortly after midnight. Once it begins, rain could be here to stay for quite some time. While an all-day washout isn’t likely in the cards Monday, the expectation is that the day’s to feature several wet hours. Thankfully, severe weather isn’t a concern either Sunday night or during the day Monday.

Rain's to begin shortly after midnight Monday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers may let up for a time Monday, though they will remain a possibility throughout the day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain will continue through late afternoon or early evening Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thunder's possible overnight Sunday, though severe weather is not a concern. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While a few rumbles of thunder are again possible Monday, severe weather is not a concern. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain should come to an end rather quickly Monday evening, paving the way for the Stateline to enjoy a pleasant Tuesday. Sunshine will be prominently featured Tuesday, though occasionally clouds will dot the landscape. Northeasterly winds, however, will keep temperatures a bit on the cooler side. We’re to expect highs to reach the middle 70s.

Rain should be out of here by late Monday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine will be back on Tuesday, though northeasterly winds will keep temperatures in check. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come Tuesday night, clouds are to regather, and a few sprinkles or light showers are even a possibility after midnight. Better chances for rain, however, are to come Wednesday as the week’s second storm system takes aim on the region. Again, while thunder is possible along with heavy downpours, we’re not likely staring at much of a severe weather threat.

Our next weather maker brings rain back into the area by early Wednesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain's likely to continue for much of Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Following a dry day Thursday, a third system’s poised to bring wet weather our way Friday, with several hours of steady rain appearing to be a solid bet.

Between the three systems, computer forecast models are generating near or slightly more than an inch of rain to the area, which would be a welcome development. Even accounting for Saturday night/Sunday morning’s paltry 0.04″ of rainfall, we’re already nearly an inch in the hole for the month of June, and we’re only five days in! What’s more, our year-to-date deficit is again closing in on three inches, after being very close to normal as recently as last month.

Upwards of an inch of rain could come between now and Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We're already nearly an inch below normal just five days into June. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

