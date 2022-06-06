Rockford warded $1.4M to restore, repair Coronado PAC

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Rockford was awarded a total $1.4 million through multiple grants for improvements to the landmark Coronado Performing Arts Center.

The funds will be used in the preservation and repair process of the theater’s 95-year-old face of the building.

Last week, Governor JB Pritzker announced more than $700,000 from the Rebuild Illinois funding program, with another $200,000 in state funds secured by Sen. Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford).

$500,000 was also awarded from the Tourism Attractions and Festival Grant Program for additional enhancements.

“The Coronado is truly a gem in our community,” says Mayor McNamara. “It is beloved by not only Rockfordians but also visitors from across the region who attend concerts, shows and events at the magnificent facility. Keeping the theater in the best condition possible will ensure that people can enjoy it for decades to come.”

