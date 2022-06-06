Rockford gas prices rise by nearly 33 cents, average price now $5.20/gallon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Average gasoline prices in Rockford have risen 32.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.20/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 139 stations in Rockford.

These prices are 74.8 cents per gallon higher than one month ago and are $2.10 per gallon higher than a year ago. The price of diesel fuel has risen 11.5 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.62 per gallon.

GasBuddy says the cheapest station in Rockford was priced at $4.89/g on Sunday while the most expensive was $5.45/g. The lowest price in Illinois Sunday was $4.59/g while the highest was $6.79/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 26.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.85/g today. The national average is up 56.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.81/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“After a blistering week of gas prices jumping in nearly every town, city, state and area possible, more bad news is on the horizon. It now appears not if, but when, we’ll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Gasoline inventories continue to decline even with demand softening due to high prices, a culmination of less refining capacity than we had prior to Covid and strong consumption, a situation that doesn’t look to improve drastically anytime soon. Nine states have average gas prices that stand beyond the $5 per gallon mark, with more set to join in the days and weeks ahead. In addition, diesel prices also stand at a record high, a second gut-punch to consumers which pushes prices of most goods higher.”

