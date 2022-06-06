Advertisement

Pets of the Week

By MC
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pets of the Week

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community members in Ashton gather to honor the life of fifteen year old Calvin Messer
Community mourns the loss of teen killed in UTV accident
Candlelight vigil
One teen killed, two injured in Ashton UTV accident
Police in Arizona released body camera footage related to an incident where a man died after...
‘I’m not jumping in after you’: Police release details into man’s drowning with officers nearby
The City of Rockford celebrates the start of Pride month with a colorful party in downtown.
City of Rockford kicks off Pride month with colorful celebration
An officer in Illinois shot and killed a man who allegedly attacked him with a hatchet.
Officer shoots, kills man armed with hatchet during traffic stop, authorities say

Latest News

Repairs were last made to the theater between 1999 and 2001.
Rockford warded $1.4M to restore, repair Coronado PAC
June 5 & 6 birthdays
June 5 & 6 birthdays
A few rainy periods this week
Ethan's Monday Forecast -- 6/6/2022
Rockford gas prices rise by nearly 33 cents, average price now $5.20/gallon