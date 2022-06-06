One hurt in shooting outside Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police confirmed that around noon Monday a 31-year-old man was shot outside the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.

Shooting investigation on W. State/N. Winnebago. 31-yr-old male sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Please avoid the area as the incident is investigated. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 6, 2022

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s office says no county buildings went into lockdown during the investigation. No further information has been released on the incident at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

