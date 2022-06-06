Advertisement

One hurt in shooting outside Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center

Shooting Investigation
Shooting Investigation(Source: MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police confirmed that around noon Monday a 31-year-old man was shot outside the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s office says no county buildings went into lockdown during the investigation. No further information has been released on the incident at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

