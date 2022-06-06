One dead, one injured at Rogers Quarry in Byron

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating a death that happened Saturday at Rogers Quarry in Byron.

Preliminary reports say two individuals snuck into the quarry around 2 a.m. Both individuals fell down the quarry, resulting in one death and one hospitilazation.

Multiple units responded to the call. A coroners report is expected to be released sometime Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.