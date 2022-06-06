Advertisement

Man hit after ATV, dirt bike drivers open fire on Whitman Street Bridge

Whitman Street in Rockford, Ill.
Whitman Street in Rockford, Ill.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man driving a truck was reportedly struck by a bullet fired while he was driving on Whitman Street Bridge.

Police responded to the call around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the area of N. Main and John Streets.

Officers met with the male victim caught in what seemed to be a barrage of bullets. The man told police that while he was driving across the Whitman Street Bridge, individuals on an ATV and a dirt bike were driving erratically in traffic around his truck.

The off-road vehicles followed the victim’s truck while shooting, then took off. They were last seen near South Avenue and Olsen Street.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).

To submit an anonymous tip, text the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411 or get the Rockford PD App in the App Store or Google Play Store. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

