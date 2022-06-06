Illinois Primary candidates tour stateline, hold meet and greet

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Want to learn more about the candidates running in the primary election? There will be three unique opportunities to meet and greet candidates expected on the June 28 ballot. held Monday, Tuesday and Thursday this week.

Candidates will introduce themselves and will then meet one on one with the audience, giving voters the opportunity to ask them questions.

Winnebago County Treasurer, Clerk and Winnebago County Board candidates - 6 p.m. Monday, June 6 at the YWCA of Northwest Illinois, 4990 E. State St. Rockford, across from Rockford University. Use the road leading to RU - the YWCA is on the left (west) side of the road.

Illinois Statehouse & Senate candidates - 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 at Loves Park City Hall, 100 Heart Blvd., Event moderated by Christine Haeggquist.

Congressional 16 & 17th District candidates - Thursday, June 9th at 6pm, Pilgrim Baptist Church , 1703 S. Central, Rockford. Event moderated by Paulette Gilbert.

The League of Women Voters of Greater Rockford, American Association of University Women (AAUW), NAACP, Women’s March Rockford (WMR), and the YWCA Northwestern Illinois are co-sponsoring these events to provide an opportunity for the public to meet candidates in upcoming primary.

