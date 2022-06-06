Elliot Golf Course sale could lead to park improvements across the city

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The permanent loss of one Rockford golf course could usher in a new opportunity to improve parks throughout Rockford.

Jay Sandine, executive director of the Rockford Park District, says four years ago the district asked residents what facilities and programs they’d like to see. An overwhelming 40,000 residents said the park district is too big.

The respondents said because the park district is too big, it couldn’t properly deal with the wear and tear of its facilities.

Leaders looked at several sites and found some of the golf courses were underutilized and the number of golfers was dropping. The Elliot golf course closed in 2021 and the district now has approval from governor J.B. Pritzker to sell the property.

“We wanna take that money and we want to reinvest it in things like number one, fixing up all of our playgrounds. which are old and yah know, having those aging infrastructure issues with playgrounds. things like the irrigation system of our current golf courses,” Sandine said.

According to Sandine, the park district may carve out a section of the more than 200 acres of land for a dog park or disc golf facility.

There will be three independent appraisals of the course. The legislation requires the park district to set a selling price that’s an average or higher of those three assessments.

