Attempted armed robbery suspect wanted in Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - An individual looking to sell merchandise through an online transaction was almost robbed on Saturday.

Police dispatched to the scene immediately after receiving the call for attempted robbery.

The transaction was supposed to go down around 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Fiesta Market in Belvidere, but when the merchandise was produce, a black male looking to make the purchase brandished what looked like a black pistol, grabbing the merchandise.

He didn’t get away with the goods, but took off towards the 700 block of West Chrysler Drive.

Belvidere police are looking for a suspect described as a black male wearing a do-rag, gray hoodie, blue sweatpants and red shoes. Video surveillance footage from Fiesta Market showed these images of the suspect.

If anyone recognizes the suspect in the security photos please contact Detective Sergeant Dan Smaha at 815-547-5536.

Anonymous reports can be made by contacting, 24 hours a day, Boone County Crimestoppers at 815-544-7867(815-547-STOP) and BOONECOUNTYCRIMESTOPPERS.COM. Persons with information leading to an arrest can be awarded a cash reward of up to $1000.00

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.