24-year-old man identified in Byron Quarry death

(Rachael Krause)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - Alexander Shewey, 24, has been named as the man who died early Sunday morning at Rogers Quarry in Byron.

According to the Winnebago County Coroner, Shewey fell into the quarry around 1:30 a.m. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but died from blunt force trauma of the head and chest sustained in the fall.

His death is being investigated by the Byron Police Department.

