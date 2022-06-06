24-year-old man identified in Byron Quarry death

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - Alexander Shewey, 24, has been named as the man who died early Sunday morning at Rogers Quarry in Byron.

According to the Winnebago County Coroner, Shewey fell into the quarry around 1:30 a.m. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but died from blunt force trauma of the head and chest sustained in the fall.

His death is being investigated by the Byron Police Department.

