Winnebago County teaches kids how to fish in safe, controlled environments

PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - As school gets out and summer break begins, your kids may be looking for something to do. In an effort to get them outside, the Winnebago County Forest Preserve is teaching kids how to fish in a safe and controlled environment.

Four Lakes Forest Preserve provides several shallow, small lakes which are easily accessible and provide an ideal setting to introduce and teach kids about fishing.

Staff and volunteers are there to assist. Everyone attending is encouraged to bring their own pole and bait is provided. Kids can even take home the big fish trophy for the biggest catch.

“Today’s a really good fishing day, you know, it’s not sunny it’s cloudy its cooler. I think the fish should be moving a little bit more, we did stock some catfish here earlier in the week. But most of the time people are going to catch bleugills, large mouth bass,” said Mike Groves, Winnebago County natural resource manager.

