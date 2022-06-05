Quieter times ahead for most of Sunday, though rain remains in view

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For as incredibly pleasant as our weather was from Memorial Day Weekend though Friday, Saturday’s weather could not possibly have been a more polar opposite.

Extensive cloudiness and occasional sprinkles and light showers restricted temperatures to the 60s over most, if not all of the Stateline Saturday, and things haven’t gotten a whole lot better into Saturday evening. Another batch of light rain’s been moving through the region from late afternoon on, and will likely continue through around midnight or very shortly thereafter before moving off to the east.

Showers will likely be winding down around or shortly after midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunday’s to feature at least some improvements on the meteorological front. While a few sprinkles or light showers may linger into the very early stages of the day, it’s increasingly likely that the most likely recipients of Sunday morning rainfall would be those situated in southern Wisconsin.

By Sunday morning, most rainfall activity is likely to be found north of the Wisconsin border. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s appearing more and more likely that we’re to be the recipients of some mixed sunshine for a good chunk of the day Sunday. Combine that with a southwest wind, and you get a scenario in which 80° temperatures appear a very reasonable bet.

Mixed sunshine is likely for a good part of Sunday, allowing temperatures to approach 80°. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It won’t last long, though. Another disturbance is due to sweep in from the west Sunday evening, triggering a few isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

A few scattered showers and storms may enter the area Sunday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

This round of showers is to only increase in coverage as the night progresses, though it’s not likely to increase in intensity. Thus, the severe weather risk remains essentially nil. Only a few rumbles of thunder are to be expected. It should be noted, though, that there could be quite a few downpours during the overnight hours.

More widespread rain, and perhaps some thunderstorms, are expected overnight into early Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

At this juncture, Monday’s looking to be quite the soggy one. While there will be breaks in the action, we’re to expect there to be several hours of rainfall occurring during the day, and perhaps even extending into the early evening hours.

Showers and a few storms remain likely Monday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wet weather is likely to continue through most of the day Monday, though quieter times are to come soon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain will finally shut off Monday night, and high pressure will slide into the area by early Tuesday morning. That’s to bring sunshine back in the fold, even if only for a day.

High pressure makes a brief appearance Tuesday, promising some sunshine. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Yet another round of showers and thunderstorms may soak the area as we reach the midway point of the workweek. That’s the notion being presented by a series of computer forecast models. This round, too, may bring some healthy rainfall to the area once again.

An average of three reliable computer models, examined here daily, kicks out north of two inches of rain set to fall here in the week ahead, with the bulk of it to come Sunday night into Monday, then again on Wednesday.

Healthy rains are projected to occur over the course of the next several days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tuesday and Thursday look to be dry, while Sunday, Monday, and Wednesday appear quite soggy. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

An average of three reliable computer forecast models suggests northward of two inches of rain could be ahead of us in the week ahead. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’d be quite the welcome development, to say the least. In just the first four days of June, we’ve racked up a rainfall deficit of 0.70″, while for the year, we’re nearly three inches below normal. Should we not be on the receiving end of some decent rain during this critical month of June, we could again find ourselves headed for a drought situation, which nobody around here wants to deal with again.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.