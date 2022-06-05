Quieter times ahead for most of Sunday, though rain remains in view
Seasonably temperature trend to continue for at least the next week
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For as incredibly pleasant as our weather was from Memorial Day Weekend though Friday, Saturday’s weather could not possibly have been a more polar opposite.
Extensive cloudiness and occasional sprinkles and light showers restricted temperatures to the 60s over most, if not all of the Stateline Saturday, and things haven’t gotten a whole lot better into Saturday evening. Another batch of light rain’s been moving through the region from late afternoon on, and will likely continue through around midnight or very shortly thereafter before moving off to the east.
Sunday’s to feature at least some improvements on the meteorological front. While a few sprinkles or light showers may linger into the very early stages of the day, it’s increasingly likely that the most likely recipients of Sunday morning rainfall would be those situated in southern Wisconsin.
It’s appearing more and more likely that we’re to be the recipients of some mixed sunshine for a good chunk of the day Sunday. Combine that with a southwest wind, and you get a scenario in which 80° temperatures appear a very reasonable bet.
It won’t last long, though. Another disturbance is due to sweep in from the west Sunday evening, triggering a few isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening.
This round of showers is to only increase in coverage as the night progresses, though it’s not likely to increase in intensity. Thus, the severe weather risk remains essentially nil. Only a few rumbles of thunder are to be expected. It should be noted, though, that there could be quite a few downpours during the overnight hours.
At this juncture, Monday’s looking to be quite the soggy one. While there will be breaks in the action, we’re to expect there to be several hours of rainfall occurring during the day, and perhaps even extending into the early evening hours.
Rain will finally shut off Monday night, and high pressure will slide into the area by early Tuesday morning. That’s to bring sunshine back in the fold, even if only for a day.
Yet another round of showers and thunderstorms may soak the area as we reach the midway point of the workweek. That’s the notion being presented by a series of computer forecast models. This round, too, may bring some healthy rainfall to the area once again.
An average of three reliable computer models, examined here daily, kicks out north of two inches of rain set to fall here in the week ahead, with the bulk of it to come Sunday night into Monday, then again on Wednesday.
It’d be quite the welcome development, to say the least. In just the first four days of June, we’ve racked up a rainfall deficit of 0.70″, while for the year, we’re nearly three inches below normal. Should we not be on the receiving end of some decent rain during this critical month of June, we could again find ourselves headed for a drought situation, which nobody around here wants to deal with again.
