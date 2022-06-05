Advertisement

Midway Village Museum celebrates innovation, reflecting on Rockford history

By Ali Rasper
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To celebrate innovation all weekend long, the Midway Village Museum offers visitors to discover the importance of technology in the lives of Rockford residents during the 19th century.

Free to attend, it’s part of the museum’s living history theme weekend and starts in the Victorian Village. Costumed history interpreters show how new technologies changed life in the Rockford region from 1860 to 1920.

Visitors learned about developments in farming equipment, early sewing machines, how bicycles changed transportation and medical advances in nursing.

“This is the first time we’ve done this celebration of innovation, we’re really representing the Victorian era which is more or less what our village represents so we hope people come out, it’d be a fun day to come out with your family and walk around and learn about what happened in technology and advancements in the Victorian era,” said Patrick O’Keefe, Midway Village Museum executive director.

The living history theme weekend continues on Sunday, June 5. You can find all the details on its website.

